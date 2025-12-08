Paramotoring: Heading out on the skyway

This special backpack fan allows you to see the landscape from 5,000ft, fly low over unique places and even land to get a close-up view of interesting spots along the way. Not only that, but it also packs down into the boot of a car should you need to escape the weather. This type of flying has left me with some of the most scenic moments of my life and so here are my top five tips for cross-country flying.

Preparation

This stage starts at least the night...