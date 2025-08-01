21 tips for pilots new to paragliding competition

New to the paragliding competition game? We talked to some seasoned comp pilots to find out what new pilots need to know.

And if there is one piece of advice that all our experts came back with – and we asked National Champions, European Champions, World Champions and the hotshot on the hill – it was this: “Before you start to race, get to goal first.”

Along the way we picked up a lot of tips about how to enjoy competitions and prepare well. We’ve distilled them down here to 21 truths in competition:

Most people aren’t there to win

Most pilots fly comps because they want to fly with friends, learn, have fun and discover new places. Only a few will be there to win.

Everybody likes to be asked their opinion

Simply hanging out for a week with lots of like-minded pilots is a learning experience. Talk to the local skygod – “How was your flight?”

Preparation pays

You fly better if you are prepared. Start before you go: buy a map, explore Google Earth, look at tracklogs online. Turn up a few days early, or go to a comp in a place you know. Research the tasks the comp organisers have set before – they’ll probably set them again.

Local knowledge helps

You will relax more if you are happy about what’s below you: roads, railways, no-fly zones and how you can get back to base. Study tracklogs to find sink zones (where people land) and house thermals (where people go up). Relate the tracklog to what is on the ground. Use an old-school paper map to give yourself a good overview of the whole area.

The best glider is the one you like

You will fly better on a wing you’re comfortable with in a harness you know. Don’t make changes in your gear before a comp – you need to know that your gear works and you can depend on it.

Technology can ruin your day

Asking people to show you how your flight computer works 10 minutes before the window opens will make you no friends. Learn about your radio, GPS and instrument before you go. Ask the tech guru to help at an appropriate time, not as they are clipping in.

You need to stay charged

Keep on top of your chargers. Keep your instrument, phone and powerpack powered up. Make sure you have the right cables and adapters ahead of time. If you have an older instrument with replaceable batteries, don’t spoil a flight for the cost of a fresh set – order those AAs in bulk and keep some spare in your harness.

Dehydration can spoil it all

You can be on a hot, windy, exposed launch for a long time. Wear a hat, stay in the shade and hydrate. In the air you will lose focus quickly if you don’t drink, and that means you’ll land early. Work out a way to drink (and pee) in flight if you can.

Knowing what you want helps

Having a realistic goal means you’ll go home happy. (Don’t make it “Win at all costs!”) Make goal, fly a personal best, fly for two hours… choose a goal that fits you. Be honest with yourself – and allow yourself a smile when it goes right. Don’t beat yourself up if it doesn’t.

You will pay for late nights

The social side of comps is often great (especially if the weather is bad). Stay up late though and you’ll suffer the next day. Watch the vino and make sure you get some sleep.

Early birds catch worms

Comps start early, so get up earlier. Have a proper breakfast, change your batteries, fill your water bottle and make the morning briefing on time prepared to go. Transport to launch can often take a lot of time, so bag your spot on the minibus and then relax.

Smart pilots get ready first

On launch claim your spot and get your gear ready as soon as you can. You may have a long wait, but it’s much better hanging around then than rushing at the end.

Listening is underrated

Pay attention at the briefing on launch. Tasks can be tricky to grasp, especially when it comes to start times and cylinders. Take a pen and paper or your phone to write down instructions, the task, land-by times, radio frequencies and phone numbers. Learn how to upload a task using a QR code. Each element of the task is crucial: you won’t be the first pilot who has got to goal but screwed up the start – and scored zero because of it.

Studying the route will pay off

Because you got your kit ready early, after the briefing you will have plenty of time to study the route on your map. Discuss it with a buddy, look for different options and plan your approach. If someone has flown it before, speak to them.

You should be in the air

When the window opens if you can stay up take off and get in the air. You will be much happier looking down on the crowd than on the deck looking up at it. Flying for half an hour before the start gate opens lets you relax, sort your gear and get into the day. Taking off minutes before the start and scrabbling to catch up is stressful.

Getting high is key

Get high before the start – rushing off low will only ruin your day. When the race starts gaggles form naturally. If this is your first comp don’t stress about staying with the lead gaggle – just fly the course and find your rhythm, you will naturally find pilots at the same level. Stick with them, it makes things easier. (You are now gaggle flying.)

Good pilots help each other

A good gaggle is a team: working together to find the best cores and climb quickly; spreading out on glide to cover more air in the search for lift. This way the gaggle moves faster than the lone wolf. If you are flying an EN B, don’t try to keep up with the two-liners on glide – you won’t, and you will probably race to the deck just as they hit the next thermal. Compare yourself against others flying your class of wing.

Getting to goal is more important than speed

Getting to goal in two hours is better than landing a metre short in 60 minutes. For your first comps treat the task as an XC route and forget about racing: it will simply put you on the deck early. Just fly the route. If it takes you four hours and you’re last in, so what? You made it.

Consistency is key

Get to goal every day and you will automatically rise to the top of the field. So fly consistently, calmly and safely. Stick with your gaggle, avoid necky glides and give yourself a margin for error. Watch others and see what they are doing, but don’t blindly follow – they may know less than you!

Goal frenzy is real

“I can get in from here.” The best pilots in the world have raced to the deck because of this thought. Be prepared to catch yourself. Stay focused and have patience. Spiralling down to goal is so much better than sinking out behind the train tracks.

The best pilot is the one having the most fun

It’s true. Never forget what you’re there for. The point is to have fun and lots of it. If you prepare well, feel comfortable and stay cool then you will naturally fly well – and that means the fun is all yours.

Originally published in XC155, May 2014