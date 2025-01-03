A busy day in the Alps on Puretrack
Masterclass: Puretrack with Tim Bromhead

Puretrack is a new free flight map app that brings all the trackers together in one place. In this 40-minute Masterclass developer Tim Bromhead explains how to use it

3 January, 2025, by Cross Country | Tim Bromhead

Puretrack is a way to “take the search out of ‘search-and-rescue” – a new mapping website for free flight, general aviation and gliding. Developed by Tim Bromhead it has been designed so no matter what tracker a pilot uses they can appear on the map.

This gets around the problem often associated with proprietary systems where different pilots in a group might have different trackers – and be unable to see each other.

The safety implications are all positive, especially for groups flying together or solo pilots who want a simple way for their friends or family at home to be able to check in on them online.

In this 40-minute Masterclass Cross Country’s Ed Ewing and Marcus King hear from Tim about what Puretrack offers, and how to get the most out of it.

Supported trackers and apps include:

SeeYou Navigator
Overland
SprtsTrackLive
XCTrack
XCSoar
FlySkyHy
TotalVario
VLSafe from FFVL
XC Guide
XC Mania

And supported hardware includes:

SPOT
Garmin inReach
Zoleo
Naviter Oudie N
FLARM
Flymaster
ADSB
Syride
Garmin watches

See a full list here

Find out more about Puretrack for paragliding, paramotoring and hang gliding on the Puretrack website here.

See the latest news about Puretrack here.

Puretrack FAQs.

Thanks to Tim for taking time out from his gliding time in New Zealand to talk to us! This Masterclass was recorded in November 2024.

