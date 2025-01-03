Masterclass: Puretrack with Tim Bromhead

Puretrack is a way to “take the search out of ‘search-and-rescue” – a new mapping website for free flight, general aviation and gliding. Developed by Tim Bromhead it has been designed so no matter what tracker a pilot uses they can appear on the map.

This gets around the problem often associated with proprietary systems where different pilots in a group might have different trackers – and be unable to see each other.

The safety implications are all positive, especially for groups flying together or solo pilots who want a simple way for their friends or family at home to be able to check in on them online.

In this 40-minute Masterclass Cross Country’s Ed Ewing and Marcus King hear from Tim about what Puretrack offers, and how to get the most out of it.

Supported trackers and apps include:

SeeYou Navigator

Overland

SprtsTrackLive

XCTrack

XCSoar

FlySkyHy

TotalVario

VLSafe from FFVL

XC Guide

XC Mania

And supported hardware includes:

SPOT

Garmin inReach

Zoleo

Naviter Oudie N

FLARM

Flymaster

ADSB

Syride

Garmin watches

See a full list here

Find out more about Puretrack for paragliding, paramotoring and hang gliding on the Puretrack website here.

See the latest news about Puretrack here.

Puretrack FAQs.

Thanks to Tim for taking time out from his gliding time in New Zealand to talk to us! This Masterclass was recorded in November 2024.