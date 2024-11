Ben Kellett is one of New Zealand’s foremost adventure pilots, and in this 55 minute masterclass, Ben shares his knowledge of flying and vol-biv in New Zealand’s South Island.

Ben covers all the details including weather forecasting, airspace and logistics, and explains the incredibly scenic flying routes around Wanaka and Queenstown.

Whether you’re a 100 hour pilot considering you first visit to New Zealand, or a seasoned XC pilot looking to open up a new aesthetic line, we’re sure you’ll find this Masterclass really...