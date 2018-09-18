Search
 
UP Mana – lightweight EN-A/B

Tuesday 18 September, 2018

“Ultra light and incredibly versatile” is how UP introduce their latest paraglider, the Mana, which is certified in four sizes with standard (EN A) and extended (EN B) weight ranges.

The smallest size weighs just 2.5kg, and the largest is only 3.1kg. The range is suitable for all-up weights from 55kg to 110kg. UP say the Mana is easy to launch, very nice to thermal and has intuitive handling. In its standard weight range it is suitable for newcomers, but it’s more dynamic and agile if flown in the extended range.

UP say, “Its super simple take-off behavior and its brilliant climbing ability combined with an intuitive and soft handling makes the Mana extremely easy and fun to fly”. It can be used for easy soaring, thermalling, hike-and-fly, alpine adventures or strong-wind soaring. UP say it can out climb other wings in thermals, climbing efficiently at all angles of bank.

The Mana is available with optional light risers, and comes with the Summiteer lightweight backpack (385g).

up-paragliders.com

