Triple Seven launch new website
Wednesday 28 February, 2018
Triple Seven has launched a new website, with an updated look, and worthwhile content for pilots.
“The new website caters for the aestheticians among us, with great imagery and a sleek, modern look,” the company said, “but as soon as you dig a little deeper you realise that this company actually wants their pilots to really understand what makes the Triple Seven wings different.”
Check it out on
777gliders.com
Never miss an issue
Our subscribers receive 10 issues a year, the annual Travel Guide and exclusive access to competitions and offers
Subscribe today
Got a story?
If you have news, great images or a story, let us know
Get in touch
Join the family
By subscribing, you support the only worldwide paragliding, paramotoring and hang gliding magazine and you get:
Ten issues delivered to your door through the year
A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s best flying sites delivered with the Feb/March issue each year
Plus: Win a paraglider in our annual subscribers’ draw each January
Pay annually or monthly with paypal or credit card
Subscribe today
Subscribe and never miss an issue
Print edition
Published since 1988
The highest production values
Gorgeous photography
Perfect-bound, collectors’ issues
Ten times a year each issue is airmailed to you
Digital edition
Read offline on your iPad, tablet, laptop or phone
The same content as the printed magazine
Delivered through award-winning Zinio software
Print and digital
Read the digital issues on your iPad, tablet, laptop or phone
Keep the print magazines on your coffee table!
Ten times a year, each issue is airmailed to you and sent via Zinio
News and special offers. No spam ever
© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit :
ALL IS MACHINE