Transformer: Sky unveil transformable classic / pod harness

Sky’s new paraglider harness, the Transformer, has a removable speedbag and can be used as a classic or a pod harness.

The company say it’s made from lightweight materials – carbon seat board and footplate, lightweight speedbag and slim straps – with an aerodynamic design and high levels of comfort and safety.

The Transformer has a 16cm back protector, under-seat ballast pocket and integrated rescue container. Sky say the speedbag can be fitted or removed very easily, and there is a foot stirrup that can be used if flying without the pod. The Transformer also has a dedicated radio pocket and drinks-tube routings.

The versatile design enables ambitious beginners to future-proof their kit, and cross-country pilots to remove the pod to lighten the load for a hike-and-fly, or some legs-out sunshine soaring.

Sky say the Transformer is quick and simple to set up, thanks to their Easy Custom Tuning.

It is available in M, L and XL sizes.

