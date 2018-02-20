UP Summiteer Light rucksack

UP have made a new ‘serious’ alpine rucksack for paragliders. The Summiteer Light takes 90 litres of kit and weighs just 382g.
The company write:
“A good hike-and fly backpack should be comfortable to carry, cinch down tight against your back, and be made of the highest quality light-weight materials. We have designed the Summiteer Light to do just that“.
It will be delivered with all Lhotse paragliders from March 2018, and can also be ordered separately from UP dealers.
AltAIR, who make the smartphone hang-glider pod featured in issue 180, now supply 3D-printed base-tube brackets to attach them to. The brackets can be made for various base tubes, and are supplied with stainless steel eye-bolts and pins. Now we have brackets for all range of Aeros speedbars (carbon, aluminium and round), WW (carbon and aluminium), […]
Skytraxx instruments with the FANET Flying Ad-hoc NETwork will soon also be able to use the FLARM collision avoidance system. As reported in issue 180, Skytraxx 2.0+ and 3.0 flight instruments use FANET to exchange data with each other (e.g. location) and with ground stations (for weather information). It works at a range of up to 30km […]