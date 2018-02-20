UP Summiteer Light rucksack

UP have made a new ‘serious’ alpine rucksack for paragliders. The Summiteer Light takes 90 litres of kit and weighs just 382g.

The company write:

“A good hike-and fly backpack should be comfortable to carry, cinch down tight against your back, and be made of the highest quality light-weight materials. We have designed the Summiteer Light to do just that“.

It will be delivered with all Lhotse paragliders from March 2018, and can also be ordered separately from UP dealers.

Size S: 385g

Volume: 90l

Dimensions: H 70 x W 42 x D 30

Material: Skytex & Dominico (40g/m²), YKK zipper

Walking stick mount

Helmet mount

Preliminary setup for drinking system

6 compression belts

Two zip-pockets on the hip belt

Pocket on the front side

Optional: bottle holder

Orders will start to ship around March 2018.

up-paragliders.com