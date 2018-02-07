Search
 
Gear News, News

X-Light 2: Sol’s latest pod harness

Wednesday 7 February, 2018

 

Sol X-Light 2 harness

 

Sol have released a new lightweight pod harness, the X-Light 2, in four sizes and three colours. 

The Brazilian company say the cross-country harness is optimised for aerodynamic performance and comfort. It weighs from 3.7kg in the S size, to 4.15kg in XL, and is EN and LTF certified for pilot weights up to 120kg.

The harness can be adjusted in-flight to find your perfect flying position. It comes in black with either red, green or grey accents.

The X-Light 2 has all the features you would expect of a high-spec cross-country harness: safety buckles, flight deck with removable instrument panel, EN/LTF approved back and under-seat protection, drinks and pee tube routings and a neoprene pod with adjustable footrest.

Visit Sol’s website, where there are plenty of detailed photographs and instruction videos.

 

Sol X-Light 2 harness

Solparagliders.com.br

Never miss an issue

Our subscribers receive 10 issues a year, the annual Travel Guide and exclusive access to competitions and offers

Subscribe today
Back to Gear News News
Back to Gear News News

You might also like

Got a story?

If you have news, great images or a story, let us know

Get in touch

Join the family

By subscribing, you support the only worldwide paragliding, paramotoring and hang gliding magazine and you get:

  • Ten issues delivered to your door through the year
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s best flying sites delivered with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Plus: Win a paraglider in our annual subscribers’ draw each January
  • Pay annually or monthly with paypal or credit card
Subscribe today

Subscribe and never miss an issue

Print edition

  • Published since 1988
  • The highest production values
  • Gorgeous photography
  • Perfect-bound, collectors’ issues
  • Ten times a year each issue is airmailed to you
Subscribe today

Digital edition

  • Read offline on your iPad, tablet, laptop or phone
  • The same content as the printed magazine
  • Delivered through award-winning Zinio software
Subscribe today

Print and digital

  • Read the digital issues on your iPad, tablet, laptop or phone
  • Keep the print magazines on your coffee table!
  • Ten times a year, each issue is airmailed to you and sent via Zinio
Subscribe today
News and special offers. No spam ever

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE