X-Light 2: Sol’s latest pod harness

Sol have released a new lightweight pod harness, the X-Light 2, in four sizes and three colours.

The Brazilian company say the cross-country harness is optimised for aerodynamic performance and comfort. It weighs from 3.7kg in the S size, to 4.15kg in XL, and is EN and LTF certified for pilot weights up to 120kg.

The harness can be adjusted in-flight to find your perfect flying position. It comes in black with either red, green or grey accents.

The X-Light 2 has all the features you would expect of a high-spec cross-country harness: safety buckles, flight deck with removable instrument panel, EN/LTF approved back and under-seat protection, drinks and pee tube routings and a neoprene pod with adjustable footrest.

Visit Sol’s website, where there are plenty of detailed photographs and instruction videos.

