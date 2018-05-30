Search
 
Gear News, News

“Rising up to B class”: new Tenor from Phi

Wednesday 30 May, 2018

Following the release of two EN-A wings, Hannes Papesh and the team at Phi have followed it up with the Tenor, an EN-B.

Phi say it’s a low-to-mid B with an aspect ratio of 5.14. It is based on the Symphonia, but the aerofoil, internal structure, line layout and the leading edge supports are different. Phi say the performance is better, notably when  accelerated.

The Tenor will be available in five sizes that cater for 55kg to 130kg all-up weights. It is made from Dominico 20D and 30D fabrics in three bright colours.

Phi Tenor specs

Phi Tenor colours

Phi-air.com

