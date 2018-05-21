Red Bull X-Alps 2019: dates released

Dates have been announced for the Red Bull X-Alps, which returns for its ninth edition in June 2019.

Organisers have announced the important dates for ‘the World’s toughest adventure race‘. The race starts on 16th June, with applications open on 2 July 2018. If you think you have what it takes to traverse more than 1,000km through the entirety of the Alps by paraglider or by foot, now is the time to start getting your application together.

The successful applicants will be announced on 16th October 2016. Will Chrigel Maurer be on the start-line again, keen to turn five consecutive wins into six? Will Frenchman Benoit Outters be back? The rookie finished less than two hours after Chrigel in 2017. What about Sebastian Huber, who won the Leatherman Prologue in 2017 and finished 8th overall?

There will be a Prologue to the 2019 race too, which will take place on 13th June.

redbullxalps.com