Q-Light: lightweight Queen 2 from 777

Triple Seven are releasing a lightweight Queen 2. They say the Q-Light is “easy-going royalty, with performance in spades.”

The lightweight EN-C Q-Light will be “like the Queen 2, but a little bit more playful, laid-back, cool and composed. You’ll be more relaxed at the airline check-in desk, or coring a monster above unlandable, remote terrain somewhere awesome.”

Made from lightweight cloth with a reinforced leading edge, and Triple Seven’s lightweight Dyneema risers the MS size comes in at 4.2kg (the MS Queen 2 is 5.1kg).

The Q-Light will be made in the same four sizes with the same weight ranges as the Queen 2.

777gliders.com