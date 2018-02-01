Triple Seven’s EN-C Queen 2

Triple Seven say the new Queen 2 is a complete redesign, an “honest C” with unbeatable performance.

“The Queen 2 excels in many ways, by bringing not only the best performance in its class, but also by being a very well-mannered royal lady in the air. We think of the Queen 2 as a ‘mid-level’ EN C glider which will fulfil and supersede the expectations of any pilots going big in this class“.

The aspect ratio of 6.3 is just slightly higher than the original Queen (6.2). Triple Seven say the Queen 2 offers:

Definitely the new performance benchmark in its class

True Valic handling due to intelligent design

Honest C-class glider

Factory-fitted with a functional BC riser steering system

Optimised internal reinforcement design for structural integrity and best strength-to-weight ratio

Climbs like a demon in all conditions!

Four sizes, for a full weight range from 59 to 120kg

