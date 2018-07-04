Search
 
Photo: Lex Robé
PWC Gemona 2018:Jurij and Seiko win!

Wednesday 4 July, 2018
PWC Gemona 2018: overall podium

Overall winners: 1 Jurij Vidic, 2 Torsten Siegel, 3 Jonathan Marin

Jurij Vidic (SL) and Seiko Fukuoka (FR) topped the podiums of the third round of the 2018 Paragliding World Cup, which finished in Gemona, Italy on 30 June.

France were the first-placed nation ahead of Slovenia and Germany, and Team Ozone the top team. Four tasks were flown, ranging in distance from 53km to 102km.

PWC Gemona 2018: women's podium

Women’s Podium: 1 Seiko Fukuoka, 2 Yael Margelisch, 3 Méryl Delferrière

Results

Overall

    1. Jurij Vidic, SL, Ozone Enzo 3, 2935 points
    2. Torsten Siegel, DE, Gin Boomerang 11, 2927 points
    3. Jonathan Marin, FR, Ozone Enzo 3, 2921 points

Women

    1. Seiko Fukuoka, FR, Ozone Enzo 3, 2875 points (16th overall)
    2. Yael Margelisch, CH, Ozone Enzo 3, 2750 points (49th overall)
    3. Mèryl Delferriére, FR, Ozone Enzo 3, 2722 points (57th overall)

Teams

  1. Ozone (Seiko Fukuoka, Russell Ogden, Honorin Hamard, Luc Armant), 67 points
  2. Vetor (Durali Karaca, Primoz Susa, Tomoko Yoshikawa, Rasim Esen), 46 points
  3. Jack & Jones (Michael Maurer, Alfredo Studer, Stephan Morgenthaler, Nanda Walliser), 45 points

Nations

  1. France
  2. Slovenia
  3. Germany

The next round of the 2018 PWC tour takes place in Sopot, Bulgaria starting on 8th August.

pwca.org

