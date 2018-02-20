Cash prizes in Piedrahita XC competition

XC Ibérico Piedrahíta is a cross-country competition for EN-A, B and C paragliders with cash prizes worth €1,600.

The competition runs from 15 March 2018 to 1 October 2018. It’s free to enter, but pilots must complete the registration form on the event’s website.

To qualify, flights must be from Puerto de Peña Negra, La Lastra del Cano or Puerto de Chía launches.

xcibericopiedrahita.com