Cash prizes in Piedrahita XC competition
Tuesday 20 February, 2018
XC Ibérico Piedrahíta is a cross-country competition for EN-A, B and C paragliders with cash prizes worth €1,600.
The competition runs from 15 March 2018 to 1 October 2018. It’s free to enter, but pilots must complete the registration form on the event’s website.
To qualify, flights must be from Puerto de Peña Negra, La Lastra del Cano or Puerto de Chía launches.
xcibericopiedrahita.com
Never miss an issue
Our subscribers receive 10 issues a year, the annual Travel Guide and exclusive access to competitions and offers
Subscribe today
You might also like
-
A freshwater lake and a winch provide the perfect playground for SIV or paramotor slalom training
Read more
-
The X-Pyr happens every other year. In 2016 32 teams raced from west to east across the Pyrenees, with the leaders completing the race in three days
Read more
-
These four sites are all good alternatives for pilots based in Algodonales and looking to explore further afield
Read more
Got a story?
If you have news, great images or a story, let us know
Get in touch
Join the family
By subscribing, you support the only worldwide paragliding, paramotoring and hang gliding magazine and you get:
Subscribe today
- Ten issues delivered to your door through the year
- A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s best flying sites delivered with the Feb/March issue each year
- Plus: Win a paraglider in our annual subscribers’ draw each January
- Pay annually or monthly with paypal or credit card
Subscribe and never miss an issue
Print edition
- Published since 1988
- The highest production values
- Gorgeous photography
- Perfect-bound, collectors’ issues
- Ten times a year each issue is airmailed to you
Digital edition
- Read offline on your iPad, tablet, laptop or phone
- The same content as the printed magazine
- Delivered through award-winning Zinio software
Print and digital
- Read the digital issues on your iPad, tablet, laptop or phone
- Keep the print magazines on your coffee table!
- Ten times a year, each issue is airmailed to you and sent via Zinio
News and special offers. No spam ever
© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE