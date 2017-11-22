Ozone Free Flight Night: Get Published!

Cross Country editor Ed Ewing ran a 20-minute ‘Get Published!’ session at the Ozone Free Flight Night afternoon sessions at the Kendal Mountain Festival on Thursday 16 November 2017. His advice? “Get the idea and the rest will follow!”
Winter has arrived in the northern hemisphere … but so what? The flying – and adventure – never stops. Cross Country 186 (Dec/Jan 2018) is packed – here’s what’s in the issue. “I took two attempts to get off, but was elated to suddenly be in the air above the mountain, soaring the ice cliffs then […]
Every free-flight adventure begins with a plan. In issue 185, we’re here to help you make it… “We had to abandon our comfortable bivouac at 3,000m after a storm. Our mule almost got stuck and we had to help it walk down, carrying our own bags at the steep parts.” Exploring Morocco’s High Atlas is […]