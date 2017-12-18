Search
 
Niviuk's lightweight EN-A Koyot 3P paraglider
Gear News, News

Niviuk release Koyot 3P: lightweight EN-A

Monday 18 December, 2017

Niviuk Koyot 3P

Niviuk have expanded their ‘plume’ range of very lightweight paragliders, adding the EN-A Koyot 3P. 

A compact paraglider with a flat aspect ratio of 4.95, Niviuk say the low inertia of the Koyot 3P makes it comfortable to fly. It’s suitable for beginners, but has the performance for progressing pilots to use for cross-country flying.

The Koyot 3P starts from just 3.15kg, but Niviuk say it will nonetheless withstand many hours of groundhandling, folding and packing. Nitinol rods support the leading edge, and the longitudinal axis is reinforced with an extra seam, “that allows us to achieve more consistency and volume in the profile (3DL Technology). This means that the profile is cleaner, which benefits both performance and durability.”

The Koyot 3P is available in 22 (45-73kg), 24 (60-80kg), 26 (75-95kg) and 28 (90-115kg) sizes.

niviuk.com

 

 

Never miss an issue

Our subscribers receive 10 issues a year, the annual Travel Guide and exclusive access to competitions and offers

Subscribe today
Back to Gear News News
Back to Gear News News

You might also like

Got a story?

If you have news, great images or a story, let us know

Get in touch

Join the family

By subscribing, you support the only worldwide paragliding, paramotoring and hang gliding magazine and you get:

  • Ten issues delivered to your door through the year
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s best flying sites delivered with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Plus: Win a paraglider in our annual subscribers’ draw each January
  • Pay annually or monthly with paypal or credit card
Subscribe today

Subscribe and never miss an issue

Print edition

  • Published since 1988
  • The highest production values
  • Gorgeous photography
  • Perfect-bound, collectors’ issues
  • Ten times a year each issue is airmailed to you
Subscribe today

Digital edition

  • Read offline on your iPad, tablet, laptop or phone
  • The same content as the printed magazine
  • Delivered through award-winning Zinio software
Subscribe today

Print and digital

  • Read the digital issues on your iPad, tablet, laptop or phone
  • Keep the print magazines on your coffee table!
  • Ten times a year, each issue is airmailed to you and sent via Zinio
Subscribe today
News and special offers. No spam ever

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE