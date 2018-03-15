Search
 
Gear News, News

Icaro Xenus EN-B freestyle wing

Thursday 15 March, 2018

Icaro’s Xenus is a 22.5m² freestyle wing with EN-B certification, and they say it’s perfect tool for getting into freestyle paragliding.

The Xenus has a wide weight range of 80-110kg all-up, and Icaro say its easy fly-back manoeuvrability and forgiving flight characteristics make it the ideal wing to safely progress on.

Acro legend Xandi Meschuh had a lot of say in its development, and the team say the resultant wing has predictable and sharp handling, “key behaviour of any freestyle wing”, a wide parachutal-stall window and requires only small adjustments during helico manoeuvres. Thanks to its Gravis DNA, it thermals well too.

The Xenus is made of durable but light Porcher Skytex 38, top and bottom, and weighs 4.6kg. It comes in one colourway, pictured.

icaro-paragliders.com

Never miss an issue

Our subscribers receive 10 issues a year, the annual Travel Guide and exclusive access to competitions and offers

Subscribe today
Back to Gear News News
Back to Gear News News

You might also like

Got a story?

If you have news, great images or a story, let us know

Get in touch

Join the family

By subscribing, you support the only worldwide paragliding, paramotoring and hang gliding magazine and you get:

  • Ten issues delivered to your door through the year
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s best flying sites delivered with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Plus: Win a paraglider in our annual subscribers’ draw each January
  • Pay annually or monthly with paypal or credit card
Subscribe today

Subscribe and never miss an issue

Print edition

  • Published since 1988
  • The highest production values
  • Gorgeous photography
  • Perfect-bound, collectors’ issues
  • Ten times a year each issue is airmailed to you
Subscribe today

Digital edition

  • Read offline on your iPad, tablet, laptop or phone
  • The same content as the printed magazine
  • Delivered through award-winning Zinio software
Subscribe today

Print and digital

  • Read the digital issues on your iPad, tablet, laptop or phone
  • Keep the print magazines on your coffee table!
  • Ten times a year, each issue is airmailed to you and sent via Zinio
Subscribe today
News and special offers. No spam ever

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE