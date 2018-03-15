Icaro Xenus EN-B freestyle wing

Icaro’s Xenus is a 22.5m² freestyle wing with EN-B certification, and they say it’s perfect tool for getting into freestyle paragliding.

The Xenus has a wide weight range of 80-110kg all-up, and Icaro say its easy fly-back manoeuvrability and forgiving flight characteristics make it the ideal wing to safely progress on.

Acro legend Xandi Meschuh had a lot of say in its development, and the team say the resultant wing has predictable and sharp handling, “key behaviour of any freestyle wing”, a wide parachutal-stall window and requires only small adjustments during helico manoeuvres. Thanks to its Gravis DNA, it thermals well too.

The Xenus is made of durable but light Porcher Skytex 38, top and bottom, and weighs 4.6kg. It comes in one colourway, pictured.

