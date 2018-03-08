Cross Country 188 (April 2018) out now

Cross Country Magazine 188 (April 2018) is out now and features a powerful image by US paramotor photographer Jeff Hamann on the front cover. He’s flying the Imperial Dunes in Southern California during an annual desert motor race – his powered paraglider giving him a unique bird’s eye view.

The magazine is packed with article on training, goal-setting, mentoring and meteorology, as well as a big dose of adventure flying and competition.

To see what’s in the issue, head here!