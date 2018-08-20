Search
 
European Hang Gliding Championships 2018

Tuesday 10 July, 2018

The FAI European Hang Gliding Championships 2018 sees its first task in Macedonia today. Two comps are running at the same time: the Class 1 Europeans and the Class 5 Europeans.

21 teams from Europe are taking part in the Class 1 championships, with big teams from Austria, UK, Italy and the Czech Republic. Non European pilots include six Australian pilots, three from Japan and one each from Brazil, USA and Canada.

In Class 5, seven European nations are represented, with the largest team of 11 pilots from Germany. Japan has also fielded a team of six pilots. The non-European pilots take part and score but can not win the title of European Champion.

Follow the action, including live tracking, at these channels:

Facebook

Competition website

Back to Comps and Events News
