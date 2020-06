The second edition of the Flymaster Open paragliding competition will take place in Kruševo, Macedonia, from 9-15 August 2020.

Online registration is open now via the Flymaster Open website, and the entry fee will increase from €190 to €230 after 1 July 2020.

Prizes will be awarded in Overall, Serial (EN C), Sport (EN B) and Women’s classes, and the competition will also serve as the Macedonian, Lithuanian and Latvian Championships.

flymasteropen.com