Comes the new Fury, ITV’s expert PPG wing

ITV have released two larger sizes of their competition PPG wing, the Fury, which they say make the range accessible to a greater number of pilots.

The new 20 and 23 sizes are still aimed at experienced pilots and competitors, for slalom flying or cross-country cruising.

Like the existing 17m² and 18m² sizes, the new sizes have aspect ratios of 5.7 and 57 cells. They are fast – ITV quote speeds of 43-65+km/h – with “easy inflation, straight-forward handling and excellent manoeuvrability”.

Hook-in weights are:

Fury 20

Leisure 70-130kg; Competition 70-150kg

Fury 23

Leisure 70-150kg; Competition 70-180kg

DGAC certification for the 20 and 23 sizes is in progress.

itv-wings.com