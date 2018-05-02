Search
 
Comes the new Fury, ITV’s expert PPG wing

Wednesday 2 May, 2018

ITV have released two larger sizes of their competition PPG wing, the Fury, which they say make the range accessible to a greater number of pilots. 

The new 20 and 23 sizes are still aimed at experienced pilots and competitors, for slalom flying or cross-country cruising.

Like the existing 17m² and 18m² sizes, the new sizes have aspect ratios of 5.7 and 57 cells. They are fast – ITV quote speeds of 43-65+km/h – with “easy inflation, straight-forward handling and excellent manoeuvrability”.

Hook-in weights are:

Fury 20
Leisure 70-130kg; Competition 70-150kg

Fury 23
Leisure 70-150kg; Competition 70-180kg

DGAC certification for the 20 and 23 sizes is in progress.

itv-wings.com

