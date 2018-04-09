Burkhard Martens Thermal Flying, the Film

Search
 
Monday 9 April, 2018

There’s now an ‘educational and inspirational’ film to accompany Burkhard Martens’ best-selling Thermal Flying book.

The 66-minute film by Burkhard, Achim Joos and Charlie Jöst aims to help teach pilots the art of flying hang gliders and paragliders in thermals. It is primarily aimed at less experienced pilots, but the team say expert pilots will find inspiration, tips and recommendations for better efficiency.

“Climbing in thermals is the most beautiful, and also the most challenging part of free flying disciplines. It is a fundamental prerequisite of successful cross-country flight. From a pilot’s standpoint, the film shows how to find, core, and efficiently and safely climb the thermal”.

The film goes onboard with four expert pilots who explain their decision-making processes as they fly, covering flight techniques and weather conditions in both flatlands and mountains. It is available on DVD or Blu-Ray, in German with English subtitles, and costs €29.90 (DVD) or €39.90 (Blu-Ray), plus postage.

Orders for the film can be placed via email. Find out more on the Flybooks website.

Thermal Flying, the book, is available at XCshop.com.

