Thermal Flying, one of the world’s best-selling textbooks for paraglider and hang glider pilots, has been revised, updated and republished.
Written by Burkhard Martens and first published in German in 2005 the original Thermal Flying was translated into 15 languages and went on to sell thousands of copies worldwide.
Thoroughly revised and updated line-by-line, with scores of new photographs and illustrations, this third English-language edition, published in August 2021, now brings the art of thermal flying to a whole new generation of pilots.
The author Burkhard Martens is a multiple XC League champion and an excellent coach and communicator.
“Hundreds of photos and illustrations make technical concepts come alive and easy to understand. Technical theory is kept to a minimum while real-world experience and practical advice help you grasp tricky concepts easily,” he explained.
Thermal Flying Includes comprehensive instructions on:
- How to predict and find thermals
- How and where thermals form – sources and triggers
- Different types of thermal models
- Windward and lee-side thermals
- The theory of temperature gradients
- Vortex ring structure and lift distribution in thermals
- How to read clouds and weather
- Soaring, staying up and top-landing
- Coastal flying and sea breezes
- How to core thermals and get to cloudbase
- Valley winds, mountain flying and magic air
- Flying the flatlands
- XC tactics from first flights to 100km
It is available through free-flight schools and retailers, Amazon UK or our own online shop.