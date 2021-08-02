The English-language edition of Thermal Flying by Burkhard Martens has been republished

Thermal Flying, one of the world’s best-selling textbooks for paraglider and hang glider pilots, has been revised, updated and republished.

Written by Burkhard Martens and first published in German in 2005 the original Thermal Flying was translated into 15 languages and went on to sell thousands of copies worldwide.

Thoroughly revised and updated line-by-line, with scores of new photographs and illustrations, this third English-language edition, published in August 2021, now brings the art of thermal flying to a whole new generation of pilots.

The author Burkhard Martens is a multiple XC League champion and an excellent coach and communicator.

“Hundreds of photos and illustrations make technical concepts come alive and easy to understand. Technical theory is kept to a minimum while real-world experience and practical advice help you grasp tricky concepts easily,” he explained.

Thermal Flying Includes comprehensive instructions on:

How to predict and find thermals

How and where thermals form – sources and triggers

Different types of thermal models

Windward and lee-side thermals

The theory of temperature gradients

Vortex ring structure and lift distribution in thermals

How to read clouds and weather

Soaring, staying up and top-landing

Coastal flying and sea breezes

How to core thermals and get to cloudbase

Valley winds, mountain flying and magic air

Flying the flatlands

XC tactics from first flights to 100km

It is available through free-flight schools and retailers, Amazon UK or our own online shop.