fbpx
Search
Subscribe
Subscribe
 
The English-language edition of Thermal Flying by Burkhard Martens has been republished
Gear News, News

‘Thermalling bible’ republished in new edition

Monday 2 August, 2021

Thermal Flying, one of the world’s best-selling textbooks for paraglider and hang glider pilots, has been revised, updated and republished.

Written by Burkhard Martens and first published in German in 2005 the original Thermal Flying was translated into 15 languages and went on to sell thousands of copies worldwide.

Thoroughly revised and updated line-by-line, with scores of new photographs and illustrations, this third English-language edition, published in August 2021, now brings the art of thermal flying to a whole new generation of pilots.

The author Burkhard Martens is a multiple XC League champion and an excellent coach and communicator.

“Hundreds of photos and illustrations make technical concepts come alive and easy to understand. Technical theory is kept to a minimum while real-world experience and practical advice help you grasp tricky concepts easily,” he explained.

Thermal Flying Includes comprehensive instructions on:

It is available through free-flight schools and retailers, Amazon UK or our own online shop.

You might also like

Back to Gear News
Back to Gear News

TRY A SUBSCRIPTION TODAY

Subscribe now and also enjoy the following:

  • Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
  • A 100+ page Gear or Travel Guide included
  • Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products

Digital edition

From
£3.30
per month

  • Ten issues via Zinio
  • Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
  • Read offline on phone or device
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£4.95
per month

  • Ten issues airmailed
  • Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
  • Perfect-bound, high quality journals
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£5.75
per month

  • Benefit from instant delivery
  • Enjoy relaxing with print magazines
  • Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK