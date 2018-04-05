Apco NRG Pro II and NRG XC II ranges expanded

Apco have released their high-performance NRG Pro II and NRG XC II paramotor wings in additional larger sizes, extending their use for experienced paramotor pilots.

The new sizes, 19.5m², 20.5m² and 22m², are in addition to the original size of 16.5m², 17.5m² and 18.5m². These models are high-performance competition wings, but the larger sizes open up their usability for experienced pilots to use outside of competitions, as fast but easy-to-manage cross-country wings.

The NRG Pro II is very fast and agile, and was developed for slalom racing; the NRG XC II is also an agile cross-country wing. To understand the differences between the two models, see Apco’s comparison table on their website.

The image below shows the available colour schemes, including the new Patriot, and the recommended use chart for the different sizes at different weights.

apcoaviation.com