Search
 
Gear News, News

Apco NRG Pro II and NRG XC II ranges expanded

Thursday 5 April, 2018

Apco have released their high-performance NRG Pro II and NRG XC II paramotor wings in additional larger sizes, extending their use for experienced paramotor pilots.

The new sizes, 19.5m², 20.5m² and 22m², are in addition to the original size of 16.5m², 17.5m² and 18.5m². These models are high-performance competition wings, but the larger sizes open up their usability for experienced pilots to use outside of competitions, as fast but easy-to-manage cross-country wings.

The NRG Pro II is very fast and agile, and was developed for slalom racing; the NRG XC II is also an agile cross-country wing. To understand the differences between the two models, see Apco’s comparison table on their website.

The image below shows the available colour schemes, including the new Patriot, and the recommended use chart for the different sizes at different weights.

Apco new coloursapcoaviation.com

Never miss an issue

Our subscribers receive 10 issues a year, the annual Travel Guide and exclusive access to competitions and offers

Subscribe today
Back to Gear News News
Back to Gear News News

You might also like

Got a story?

If you have news, great images or a story, let us know

Get in touch

Join the family

By subscribing, you support the only worldwide paragliding, paramotoring and hang gliding magazine and you get:

  • Ten issues delivered to your door through the year
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s best flying sites delivered with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Plus: Win a paraglider in our annual subscribers’ draw each January
  • Pay annually or monthly with paypal or credit card
Subscribe today

Subscribe and never miss an issue

Print edition

  • Published since 1988
  • The highest production values
  • Gorgeous photography
  • Perfect-bound, collectors’ issues
  • Ten times a year each issue is airmailed to you
Subscribe today

Digital edition

  • Read offline on your iPad, tablet, laptop or phone
  • The same content as the printed magazine
  • Delivered through award-winning Zinio software
Subscribe today

Print and digital

  • Read the digital issues on your iPad, tablet, laptop or phone
  • Keep the print magazines on your coffee table!
  • Ten times a year, each issue is airmailed to you and sent via Zinio
Subscribe today
News and special offers. No spam ever

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE