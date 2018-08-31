Search
 
Gear News, News

AirDesign “Speed Machine” – EN-C Volt 3

Friday 31 August, 2018

AirDesign’s Volt 3, nick-named the “speed machine”, is certified EN-C in all five sizes.

A “reliable glider for all conditions”, AirDesign say the Volt 3 has higher top speed and better performance than the Volt 2, with rock-solid stability and agile handling. The speed system has been reconfigured and AD say it is light, progressive and easier to use than before.

It’s aimed at cross-country pilots, and the company say they have been receiving very positive feedback about the wing, reflected in the distance-points tallies across the various online leagues.

The Volt 3’s five sizes cover all-up weights for 60kg to 125kg, and the wing is light, at just 4.15kg in the middle size.

AirDesign Volt 3 specs

ad-gliders.com

Never miss an issue

Our subscribers receive 10 issues a year, the annual Travel Guide and exclusive access to competitions and offers

Subscribe today
Back to Gear News News
Back to Gear News News

You might also like

Got a story?

If you have news, great images or a story, let us know

Get in touch

Join the family

By subscribing, you support the only worldwide paragliding, paramotoring and hang gliding magazine and you get:

  • Ten issues delivered to your door through the year
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s best flying sites delivered with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Plus: Win a paraglider in our annual subscribers’ draw each January
  • Pay annually or monthly with paypal or credit card
Subscribe today

Subscribe and never miss an issue

Print edition

  • Published since 1988
  • The highest production values
  • Gorgeous photography
  • Perfect-bound, collectors’ issues
  • Ten times a year each issue is airmailed to you
Subscribe today

Digital edition

  • Read offline on your iPad, tablet, laptop or phone
  • The same content as the printed magazine
  • Delivered through award-winning Zinio software
Subscribe today

Print and digital

  • Read the digital issues on your iPad, tablet, laptop or phone
  • Keep the print magazines on your coffee table!
  • Ten times a year, each issue is airmailed to you and sent via Zinio
Subscribe today
News and special offers. No spam ever
SIGN ME UP

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE