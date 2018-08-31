AirDesign “Speed Machine” – EN-C Volt 3

AirDesign’s Volt 3, nick-named the “speed machine”, is certified EN-C in all five sizes.

A “reliable glider for all conditions”, AirDesign say the Volt 3 has higher top speed and better performance than the Volt 2, with rock-solid stability and agile handling. The speed system has been reconfigured and AD say it is light, progressive and easier to use than before.

It’s aimed at cross-country pilots, and the company say they have been receiving very positive feedback about the wing, reflected in the distance-points tallies across the various online leagues.

The Volt 3’s five sizes cover all-up weights for 60kg to 125kg, and the wing is light, at just 4.15kg in the middle size.

ad-gliders.com