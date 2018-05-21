Search
 
AirDesign release Eazy 2 Superlight

Monday 21 May, 2018

AirDesign released the Eazy 2 earlier in the year, describing it as “the World’s smallest EN-A” in the XXS size. Now a Superlight (SL) version is certified EN-A and available in all five sizes.

The Eazy 2 SL is a confidence-inspiring first wing, AD say, which is easy to fly with great handling, and extremely light – just 3.5kg in the middle of five sizes. It’s perfect for, but not limited to, hike-and-fly, and is robust and durable and “definitely not slow”.

“The Eazy 2 has excellent trim speed and the accelerator gives more than you would normally expect from a glider in its class. As always, we support a broad range of sizing, from the L (125kg), right down to a real-world XXS (50kg).

All surfaces are smaller due to a newly designed aerofoil that creates more lift. As a result, it’s been possible to keep the glider compact, and at the same time achieve excellent climbing ability. Another advantage is higher overall stability and more speed – which gives even greater benefit to lighter pilots than ever before”.

As you’d expect in a wing designed for beginners, the Eazy 2 SL has long, progressive brake travel and easy launch characteristics. It also has AirDesign’s RazorEdge trailing edge with mini-ribs, and Wingtip Vortex Holes which improve performance by releasing redundant pressure at the wingtips.

The Eazy 2 SL is made from 35g Dokdo on top, and 27-29g/m² Skytex underneath. 20mm risers have adjustable neoprene handles, a Big Ears tab and left/right colour coding.

The Eazy 2 SL is available in two standard colours, Raspberry and Blueberry.

AD Eazy 2 SL specsad-gliders.com

