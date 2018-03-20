Aircross’s new mid-B paraglider: U Fly 3

Aircross have a new mid-B paraglider, the U Fly 3, in their range. They say it has “outstanding performance and super climbing abilities”, plus easy take-off and precise handling.

The U Fly 3 will be available in six sizes covering all-up weights from 65-136kg all up. Aircross are using Sol’s unbleached WTX30 white fabric, which is kinder to the environment.

aircross.de