Aircross’s new mid-B paraglider: U Fly 3
Tuesday 20 March, 2018
Aircross have a new mid-B paraglider, the U Fly 3, in their range. They say it has “outstanding performance and super climbing abilities”, plus easy take-off and precise handling.
The U Fly 3 will be available in six sizes covering all-up weights from 65-136kg all up. Aircross are using Sol’s unbleached WTX30 white fabric, which is kinder to the environment.
aircross.de
