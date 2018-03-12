Advance Iota 2, “efficient performance” in EN-B





Advance’s Iota 2 was released late in 2017, and all five sizes were certified EN B by the end of January 2018.

The company say the semi-light wing promises “efficient performance and relaxed piloting in all conditions”.

It’s a high-end EN-B, made to munch kilometres and Advance say it has “an outstanding polar curve for its class”, and is “especially impressive in accelerated flight”. It uses technologies also seen in the Sigma 10, and has pitch-control C-handles which act on the B and C lines, for efficiently controlling the wing while on bar.

The weight ranges of the five sizes run seamlessly into each other, so it should be easy for a pilot to decide which size to fly based on their all-up weight. Advance say, “These Iota 2 ideal take-off weight areas provide the optimal relationship between gliding speed and climb performance for each size in all normal flying conditions, and also take into account the different paraglider size characteristics”.

They say the smallest, 21m² size, is a “proper” small size.

“What we mean is that the Iota 2/21 size, 60 – 77 kg take-off weight range, is not just a scaled down version, but has materials and design features adapted for a small paraglider“.



advance.ch