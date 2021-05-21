“You have to stall it, you can’t spin a cravat of that size out.”

If you watch one video online this week, make it this one.

Flyeo SIV instructor and Cross Country columnist Malin Lobb goes deep into the analysis of recovery from a 40% cravat and auto-rotation on a Zeno.

First shared on the British Paragliding Racing Academy WhatsApp group, the 20-minute analysis of a 30-second incident has now been watched by thousands of pilots.

Hats-off to pilot Richard Meek for making this learning experience available to all.