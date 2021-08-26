fbpx
How to read the clouds when flying your paraglider. And how to get it right. Image: Seb Benz
Skills and learning

Seb Benz on how to read the clouds

Thursday 26 August, 2021

Seb Benz has flown impressive XCs at sites all around the world, from Australia to the Alps. He’s been making some excellent tutorial videos and posting them to YouTube for about a year now, and these are two that are simply essential viewing.

In the first Seb explains what to look for when looking at cumulus clouds. How can paraglider and hang glider pilots read clouds – and get it right? In them he shares his knowledge about how to read clouds so you can become a better cross country pilot.

Take 20 minutes to watch them now, before you head off on your next flying adventure.


How to read the clouds


How to read big clouds

You can follow Seb’s YouTube channel here

