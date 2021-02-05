The Cross Country Gear Guide 2021 – packed with expert advice
Podcast: When should you step up a wing class?
Friday 5 February, 2021
The Cross Country Gear Guide came bundled in with issue 217 for subscribers around the world. There is loads of great content in there, with lots of brilliant insight from some amazing pilots, including testing expert Alain Zoller, Acro World Champion François Ragolski, free-flight guru Jeff Shapiro, not to mention all the designers we talked to.
Greg Hamerton wrote a great piece on answering that big question: When should you step up? When is the right time to fly a higher class of wing? Lucky for us he also recorded a special podcast for everyone about just that. It’s 20 minutes long and packed full of great advice. Don’t miss it!
Listen here
