How to ground spin your paraglider
Friday 1 April, 2022
“You need 15-20km/h of wind” to start to learn how to ground spin your paraglider, says acromeister Théo de Blic.
A regular columnist for Cross Country, we caught up with him in the landing field at the Stubai Cup 2022 in Austria – where he showed us how to do it.
“You will start to get the hang of it in an afternoon,” he said. Try it!
