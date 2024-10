2024 was extraordinary. Never in my career have I had such a successful season, and never in the history of acro flying was there a season where a pilot won every single title. They always say you learn more from failure than success, but I learnt a lot this year despite it being quite successful.

When last year I finished second in the Acro World Tour, only 0.3 points behind Luke de Weert, it hit me hard. I remembered all the little mistakes I had made and it was quite difficult to cope.

But I dug deep and got back to work, my main quality as an athlete has always been my focus. And so I did. I focused on training, on getting better and on preventing the mistakes ever happening again. As with every failed season I have had in my career I did not waste time. I was...