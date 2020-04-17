Join six-time Red Bull X-Alps champion Chrigel Maurer in a Live! coaching session with Cross Country Magazine’s Hugh Miller.

Chrigel Maurer has won the Red Bull X-Alps six consecutive times, is a multiple World Cup Champion, and also is the current world triangle record holder (343.5 km!)

However what you may not know is just how considered and thought-through Chrigel’s approach to flying is. He is seriously dedicated, and is learning constantly. Chrigel is able to share this knowledge in a unique way. He runs coaching sessions for pilots in the Swiss Alps, and Cross Country magazine is delighted that Chrigel is joining us to help Cross Country readers progress with a bit of much needed ground school and reflection.

During the talk we analyse videos and discuss glider control, meteorology, psychology and tactics.

The talk is hosted by Cross Country’s Hugh Miller. Hugh followed Chrigel’s first four victories as the Red Bull X-Alps race reporter.

