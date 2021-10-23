fbpx
Video: First look – Skywalk Arak Air

Saturday 23 October, 2021

The Arak Air is the ultralight version of Skywalk’s Arak. It is a mid-B, aimed at pilots who want X-Alps type adventures with easy handling.

We flew the wing in the south of France. The full review was in issue 223 (September 2021).

