Video: First look – Skyman CrossAlps 2
Friday 13 August, 2021
VIDEO
Austrian manufacturer Skyman are perhaps best known for their single-skin wings and hike-and-fly gliders. The CrossAlps 2 is their new lightweight double-surface cross-country paraglider, aimed squarely at the EN-C market. Cross Country review pilot Marcus King took it out to play.
Full review in
issue 221 (July 2021)
You might also like
Tanguy Renaud-Goud hiked up and flew down a cumulative 13,390m of vertical elevation on 15 June 2021, a hike-and-fly record
Read more
With an aspect ratio of only 4.2 and just 27 cells, Sky’s Zoe mini wing is compact and fun in the air. It is available in standard and lightweight versions
Read more
Mac Para’s new Elan 3 is an “easy and relaxed” EN-C cross-country wing for ambitious XC pilots
Read more
TRY A SUBSCRIPTION TODAY
Subscribe now and also enjoy the following:
Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
A 100+ page Gear or Travel Guide included
Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice Plus
exclusive discount vouchers for books and products
Digital edition From
per month £3.30
Ten issues via Zinio
Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
Read offline on phone or device
Chance to win a wing, twice a year
Print edition From
£4.95
per month
Ten issues airmailed
Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
Perfect-bound, high quality journals
Chance to win a wing, twice a year
Print and digital From
£5.75
per month
Benefit from instant delivery
Enjoy relaxing with print magazines
Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP
© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit :
ALL IS MACHINE
FHAPPSSTACK