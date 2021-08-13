fbpx
Video: First look – Skyman CrossAlps 2

Friday 13 August, 2021

Austrian manufacturer Skyman are perhaps best known for their single-skin wings and hike-and-fly gliders. The CrossAlps 2 is their new lightweight double-surface cross-country paraglider, aimed squarely at the EN-C market. Cross Country review pilot Marcus King took it out to play.

Full review in issue 221 (July 2021)

