Video: First look at the Little Cloud Gracchio Mk 2

The Little Cloud Gracchio Mk 2 is the second incarnation of this model, a wing aimed at intermediate pilots flying cross-country and vol-biv.

Designer Tom Bordeau told us it is for “pilots looking to start cross-country. It’s not for pilots straight out of school, but those with 200 or so flights. Like a pure B wing.” A quick look at the specs shows this is a complete redesign rather than a slightly reworked version of the original. We test flew the wing in the southern French Alps including some cross-country adventures.

Full review in Issue 233 (September 2022)