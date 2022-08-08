Cross Country 233: September 2022

A glider is dwarfed by sheer granite walls that seem to fall away forever on the cover of the latest issue of Cross Country. Jake Holland took the shot as he too was spiralling upwards in the heart of the Karakoram mountains in Pakistan. Here’s what’s inside the issue.

“What we have is unique” writes editor Ed Ewing as he reflects on what we share together as a sport. “Pilots do it for the passion, the love, the sheer excitement – the friendship, camaraderie and stories to tell afterwards.”

Just announced as the new race director of the Red Bull X-Alps we talk to Ferdinand Vogel. “I’m going to watch and learn in 2023,” he says.

Justin Puthod has been blazing a trail through the French XC league this season. He tells us how he started and why he loves flying so much.

“Get your legs down!” Greg Hamerton gives us a quick masterclass in mastering those tricky slope landings.

“Flying is a head game, we all know that,” writes Matt Warren who shares the experts’ advice on how to think more clearly and fly better.

After 10 years in the game acro champion Théo de Blic shares his top 10 tips on how to win in acro. “Never give up!” is number nine.

Paraglider pilot and climate researcher Jonathan Bussard takes a look at what the collapse of the Marmolada glacier in the Alps is telling us about the world we fly in.

Horacio Llorens hooks up with the cool cats on Lake Garda for a paramotoring trip with a difference.

Engineer Jack Peake takes a deep dive into Gin’s new wave leading edge tubercle technology and explains why it just might be a revolution in design.

Jake Holland, Fabi Bühl, Aaron Durogati and Will Sim headed to flying’s wild frontier for a month of exploration and record XC. Jake Holland reveals what happened.

Do you know why the wind drops before the thermal arrives at launch? In this exclusive extract from the new Understanding The Sky we take a look at what you need to know about thermal lore.

On review, Marcus King flies Little Cloud’s Gracchio 2 and finds it has matured into a very interesting glider.

Bastienne Wentzel and Erwin Voogt take Nova’s new Mentor 7 Light on a month-long flying trip through the Alps.

And finally, we take Skywalk’s new lightweight harness the Core for a hike-and-fly session.

