Video: First look at the Gin Yeti 5
Friday 12 March, 2021
The Yeti 5 is a safe and easy-to-fly mountain wing suitable for all levels of pilot. Its dependable launch characteristics combined with a dose of fun will keep you smiling.
Marcus King flew it in the mountains of southern France.
Full review in Issue 218 (April 2021)
