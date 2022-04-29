The Davinci Hula (EN A) on test in the south of France. Photo: Charlie King
Video: First Look at Davinci’s Hula (EN A, hike-and-fly)
Friday 29 April, 2022
VIDEO
Is the Davinci Hula just another EN-A hike-and-fly paraglider? With some intriguing design features, maybe not.
Reviewer Marcus King got to fly Davinci’s mountain wing in the south of France. The Hula brings the technology from their beginner wing, the Rhythm 2, and combine it with light materials to create a wing for hike-and-fly and travel.
Our full review is in
Cross Country 229 (May 2022)
