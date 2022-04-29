fbpx
Search
Subscribe
Subscribe
 
The Davinci Hula (EN A) on test in the south of France. Photo: Charlie King
EN-A, Reviews

Video: First Look at Davinci’s Hula (EN A, hike-and-fly)

Friday 29 April, 2022

Is the Davinci Hula just another EN-A hike-and-fly paraglider? With some intriguing design features, maybe not.

Reviewer Marcus King got to fly Davinci’s mountain wing in the south of France. The Hula brings the technology from their beginner wing, the Rhythm 2, and combine it with light materials to create a wing for hike-and-fly and travel.

Our full review is in Cross Country 229 (May 2022)

You might also like

Back to EN-A
Back to EN-A

TRY A SUBSCRIPTION TODAY

Subscribe today and enjoy the following:

  • Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
  • Access to our subscriber only masterclasses
  • Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products

Digital edition

From
£3.30
per month

  • Ten issues via Zinio
  • Access to subscriber only masterclasses
  • Read offline on phone or device
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£4.95
per month

  • Ten issues airmailed
  • Access to subscriber masterclasses
  • Perfect-bound, high quality journals
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£5.75
per month

  • Benefit from instant delivery
  • Enjoy relaxing with print magazines
  • Access to subscriber only masterclasses
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP

© Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK