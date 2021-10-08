Video: First Look – AirDesign UFO

The AirDesign UFO is a single-surface wing aimed at paraglider pilots heading out for hike-and-fly adventures.

With EN-A certification in the larger sizes it is also suitable for beginners. Available in five sizes from 13m² to 21m² we took the 16m² size for some hike-and-fly trips in the southern French Alps.

