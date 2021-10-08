Video: First Look – AirDesign UFO
Friday 8 October, 2021
The AirDesign UFO is a single-surface wing aimed at paraglider pilots heading out for hike-and-fly adventures.
With EN-A certification in the larger sizes it is also suitable for beginners. Available in five sizes from 13m² to 21m² we took the 16m² size for some hike-and-fly trips in the southern French Alps.
Read the full review in issue 220 (June 2021)
You might also like
-
Chamonix-based paraglider pilot Eliya Zemmour has published a free online guide to some of his favourite hike-and-fly tours in the Mont Blanc area.
Read more
-
Test lightweight paragliding equipment and hike-and-fly with friends at the 4807 Flying Light event in St Gervais-les-Bains, 5-9 October 2021
Read more
-
At just 220g when you put it on it’s like there’s nothing there – hence the name, says Marcus King
Read more
TRY A SUBSCRIPTION TODAY
Subscribe now and also enjoy the following:
- Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
- A 100+ page Gear or Travel Guide included
- Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
- Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products
Digital edition
From
£3.30
per month
- Ten issues via Zinio
- Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
- Read offline on phone or device
- Chance to win a wing, twice a year
Print edition
From
£4.95
per month
-
Ten issues airmailed
-
Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
-
Perfect-bound, high quality journals
-
Chance to win a wing, twice a year
Print and digital
From
£5.75
per month
- Benefit from instant delivery
- Enjoy relaxing with print magazines
- Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
- Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP
© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE
FHAPPSSTACK