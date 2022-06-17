Flown to 8,000m above Broad Peak, Syride’s new compact instrument the Sys’Nav XL packs all the functionality of a much bigger instrument.

We gave it a serious longterm test and in this extended first look video we look at the instrument itself plus the tools to configure it, the app to send data to and from it and the online flight log.

Chapter markers in the YouTube description will help you to jump to areas you are interested in.

The full review of the Sys’Nav XL is in issue 228 of Cross Country Magazine