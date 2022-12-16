Groovy in green: Little Cloud's Grasshopper Mk 2
First Look: Little Cloud Grasshopper Mk 2
Friday 16 December, 2022
The Grasshopper Mk 2 is the latest version of Little Cloud’s lightweight everyday pod harness. It now features inflatable protection and a rear fairing.
We flew it in the southern French Alps
You might also like
-
Icaro’s lightweight reversible harness has been upgraded. The new Xema Light² is made from durable materials and designed for use as an everyday harness
Read more
-
We fly the new Supair Delight 4 paraglider harness – which comes in two designs, Standard and Sport. Or with fairing and without.
Read more
-
What does the DLS in Advance Iota DLS stand for? We took the Swiss company’s latest high-EN B paraglider into the flatlands to find out
Read more
TRY A SUBSCRIPTION TODAY
Subscribe today and enjoy the following:
- Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
- Access to our subscriber only masterclasses
- Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
- Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products
Digital edition
From
£3.33
per month
- Ten issues via Zinio
- Access to subscriber only masterclasses
- Read offline on phone or device
- Chance to win a wing, twice a year
Print edition
From
£5.00
per month
-
Ten issues airmailed
-
Access to subscriber masterclasses
-
Perfect-bound, high quality journals
-
Chance to win a wing, twice a year
Print and digital
From
£5.83
per month
- Benefit from instant delivery
- Enjoy relaxing with print magazines
- Access to subscriber only masterclasses
- Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP
© Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE
FHAPPSSTACK