Video: First Look at the Gin Genie X-Lite
Friday 19 August, 2022
VIDEO
The Genie X-Lite is the latest addition to the Gin Genie harness range and is billed as a harness for cross-country pilots who also want to hike-and-fly or go on vol-bivouac adventures.
It fits between the Genie X-Alps, which is no longer showing on their website, and the Genie Lite 3. Available in four sizes it weighs between 3kg and 3.5kg and is suitable for everyday use. We test flew it in the southern French Alps.
Full review in
Issue 232 (August 2022)
