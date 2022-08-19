fbpx
Search
Subscribe
Subscribe
 
Harnesses and reserves

Video: First Look at the Gin Genie X-Lite

Friday 19 August, 2022

The Genie X-Lite is the latest addition to the Gin Genie harness range and is billed as a harness for cross-country pilots who also want to hike-and-fly or go on vol-bivouac adventures.

It fits between the Genie X-Alps, which is no longer showing on their website, and the Genie Lite 3. Available in four sizes it weighs between 3kg and 3.5kg and is suitable for everyday use. We test flew it in the southern French Alps.

Full review in Issue 232 (August 2022)

You might also like

Back to Harnesses and reserves
Back to Harnesses and reserves

TRY A SUBSCRIPTION TODAY

Subscribe today and enjoy the following:

  • Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
  • Access to our subscriber only masterclasses
  • Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products

Digital edition

From
£3.30
per month

  • Ten issues via Zinio
  • Access to subscriber only masterclasses
  • Read offline on phone or device
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£4.95
per month

  • Ten issues airmailed
  • Access to subscriber masterclasses
  • Perfect-bound, high quality journals
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£5.75
per month

  • Benefit from instant delivery
  • Enjoy relaxing with print magazines
  • Access to subscriber only masterclasses
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP

© Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK