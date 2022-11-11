Video: First Look – Advance Iota DLS (EN B)
Friday 11 November, 2022
VIDEO
What does the DLS in Advance Iota DLS stand for? We took the Swiss company’s latest high-EN B paraglider on a cross country flight in the flatlands on a day when cloudbase hit a UK-record-breaking 3,000m.
Featuring footage from Ed Ewing (UK), Marcus King (France), Adi Geisegger (Caribbean) and 3D animation from Advance.
You might also like
Nova’s Mentor story continues with the release of this high-tech, high performance, high-end EN B. Erwin Voogt and Bastienne Wentzel flew it
Read more
Mac Para’s Illusion 2 is the successor to their mid-B Illusion. It is aimed at progression pilots for thermalling and first XCs
Read more
Marcus King tested the Eiko 2 mountain paraglider from Supair, The lightweight wing was released earlier in 2022 at the Stubai Cup
Read more
TRY A SUBSCRIPTION TODAY
Subscribe today and enjoy the following:
Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
Access to our subscriber only masterclasses
Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice Plus
exclusive discount vouchers for books and products
Digital edition From
per month £3.33
Ten issues via Zinio
Access to subscriber only masterclasses
Read offline on phone or device
Chance to win a wing, twice a year
Print edition From
£5.00
per month
Ten issues airmailed
Access to subscriber masterclasses
Perfect-bound, high quality journals
Chance to win a wing, twice a year
Print and digital From
£5.83
per month
Benefit from instant delivery
Enjoy relaxing with print magazines
Access to subscriber only masterclasses
Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP
© Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit :
ALL IS MACHINE
FHAPPSSTACK