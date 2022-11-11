fbpx
EN-B, Reviews

Video: First Look – Advance Iota DLS (EN B)

Friday 11 November, 2022

What does the DLS in Advance Iota DLS stand for? We took the Swiss company’s latest high-EN B paraglider on a cross country flight in the flatlands on a day when cloudbase hit a UK-record-breaking 3,000m.

Featuring footage from Ed Ewing (UK), Marcus King (France), Adi Geisegger (Caribbean) and 3D animation from Advance.

