fbpx
Search
 
Gear News, News

Yooda F1 and F2 paramotor frames

Saturday 21 March, 2020

Yooda have announced they will be releasing two new paramotor frames for 2020: the carbon-fibre F1, and the F2 which is made from aluminium.

The design for the two frames is the same – only the materials are different. They have the same simple and minimalist style, and the external cage for both is made from aluminium.

The carbon-fibre F1 weighs just 4.5kg including the cage and swinging arms (but excluding fuel tank, harness and engine); the aluminium F2 weighs 6.5kg.

The two frames are designed to fit either the small, lightweight Vittorazi Atom 80, or the powerful Moster 185 engine, and have smart connectors for an easy assembly and disassembly.

Yooda F1 and F2 frames

Yooda F2 (aluminium) and F1 (carbon fibre) paramotor frames

Yooda.it

Never miss an issue

Our subscribers receive 10 issues a year, the annual Travel Guide and exclusive access to competitions and offers

Subscribe today
Back to Gear News News
Back to Gear News News

You might also like

Got a story?

If you have news, great images or a story, let us know

Get in touch

Join the family

By subscribing, you support the only worldwide paragliding, paramotoring and hang gliding magazine and you get:

  • Ten issues delivered to your door through the year
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s best flying sites delivered with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Plus: Win a paraglider in our annual subscribers’ draw each January
  • Pay annually or monthly with paypal or credit card
Subscribe today

Subscribe and never miss an issue

Digital edition

From
£2.59
per month

  • Ten packed issues delivered via Zinio
  • Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Read offline on iPad, laptop or phone
  • Exactly the same magazines as print
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£4.19
per month

  • Ten packed issues airmailed to you
  • Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Perfect-bound journals, high quality production
  • Chance to win two new wings in exclusive draws
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£4.79
per month

  • All the benefits of print and digital!
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
News and special offers. No spam ever
SIGN ME UP

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK