Yooda F1 and F2 paramotor frames

Yooda have announced they will be releasing two new paramotor frames for 2020: the carbon-fibre F1, and the F2 which is made from aluminium.

The design for the two frames is the same – only the materials are different. They have the same simple and minimalist style, and the external cage for both is made from aluminium.

The carbon-fibre F1 weighs just 4.5kg including the cage and swinging arms (but excluding fuel tank, harness and engine); the aluminium F2 weighs 6.5kg.

The two frames are designed to fit either the small, lightweight Vittorazi Atom 80, or the powerful Moster 185 engine, and have smart connectors for an easy assembly and disassembly.

Yooda.it