XC Tracer Mini III GPS

XC Tracer released the Mini III GPS in the second half of 2019. It is functionally similar to the Mini II but with a louder vario tone, though there have been several behind-the-scenes changes.

The BLE chip, on/off/volume switch, casing and software are all new – hence the different model name, to avoid confusion when it comes to applying the free firmware updates.

It’s still tiny (44.5 x 44.5 x 15.5mm), weighs 34g and has the lag-free vario. It’s solar powered but can run for 20 hours without sun. It uses GPS, Glosnass and Galileo satellites and is compatible with iOS and Android.

The Swiss-made device costs 349CHF (about €320) which includes worldwide free shipping.

xctracer.com