'Ciao tutti!' ... Edoardo Colombo talks Alps versus Pyrenees ahead of the X-Pyr 2022
X-Pyr 2022: Team Italy’s Edoardo Colombo
Saturday 25 June, 2022
Edoardo Colombo from Italy is a mountain guide and paraglider pilot. He is one of the 32 rookies in this year’s X-Pyr.
We chatted to him ahead of the race and got a guided tour of his Star Wars and Yoda-inspired van!
