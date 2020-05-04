X-Pyr 2020 cancelled

The X-Pyr 2020 has been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Originally scheduled to start on 21 June the trans-Pyrenees hike-and-fly adventure race had already been postponed until late August or September, but now organisers have officially cancelled it.

Race director Íñigo Redín sent an email to pilots who were to take part that said it was a “difficult decision”.

He wrote: “Our desire to run the race, meant we initially postponed, but now have to face the reality of the situation.

“The economic situation that presents itself to us in the future is bleak. It could be the case that by the time of the race in some countries the health crisis is ‘resolved’, but from the perspective of the organisation of the X-Pyr we believe that it is not the time to carry out the race.

“Our highest concern is the safety of the participants and staff and given the unclear future that lies ahead, we have had to make this painful decision.

“The entire organising team has been eager to try to postpone the race. We also received a lot of support from you, the participants. I personally want to thank you for this support, which despite the current situation, was practically unconditional.

“I am confident that in the 2022 edition we can make up for everything that we missed in 2020.”

The adventure race takes place every two years, in alternate years to the Red Bull X-Alps. They are unrelated, but the X-Pyr attracts many of the same competitors and is regarded as one of the highest-level events in the adventure racing scene.