fbpx
Search
 
Comps and Events, News

X-Pyr 2020 cancelled

Monday 4 May, 2020

The X-Pyr 2020 has been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Originally scheduled to start on 21 June the trans-Pyrenees hike-and-fly adventure race had already been postponed until late August or September, but now organisers have officially cancelled it.

Race director Íñigo Redín sent an email to pilots who were to take part that said it was a “difficult decision”.

He wrote: “Our desire to run the race, meant we initially postponed, but now have to face the reality of the situation.

“The economic situation that presents itself to us in the future is bleak. It could be the case that by the time of the race in some countries the health crisis is ‘resolved’, but from the perspective of the organisation of the X-Pyr we believe that it is not the time to carry out the race.

“Our highest concern is the safety of the participants and staff and given the unclear future that lies ahead, we have had to make this painful decision.

“The entire organising team has been eager to try to postpone the race. We also received a lot of support from you, the participants. I personally want to thank you for this support, which despite the current situation, was practically unconditional.

“I am confident that in the 2022 edition we can make up for everything that we missed in 2020.”

The adventure race takes place every two years, in alternate years to the Red Bull X-Alps. They are unrelated, but the X-Pyr attracts many of the same competitors and is regarded as one of the highest-level events in the adventure racing scene.

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Learn to fly better with technique, weather and safety articles, read the latest glider and gear reviews, and be inspired with adventure and flying stories. Subscribe now and get ten issues per year, plus our Travel Guide, and entry into our Prize Draws

Subscribe today
Back to Comps and Events News
Back to Comps and Events News

You might also like

Got a story?

If you have news, great images or a story, let us know

Get in touch

Join the family

More journal than magazine, Cross Country has kept free flyers stoked with inspiration and information since 1988. Learn to fly better with technique, weather and safety articles, read the latest glider and gear reviews, and be inspired with adventure and flying stories in each of the ten issues you'll receive each year. Respected as independent and authoritative, Cross Country is a reader-supported publication read in over 100 countries.

500+ PAGES FOR FREE! Get instant access to over 500 pages of Cross Country articles with our special subscription offer

Subscribe now and enjoy the following:

  • Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s most exciting flying locales
  • Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products
Subscribe today

Subscribe and never miss an issue

Digital edition

From
£2.59
per month

  • Ten packed issues delivered via Zinio
  • Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Read offline on iPad, laptop or phone
  • Exactly the same magazines as print
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£4.19
per month

  • Ten packed issues airmailed to you
  • Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Perfect-bound journals, high quality production
  • Chance to win two new wings in exclusive draws
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£4.79
per month

  • All the benefits of print and digital!
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK